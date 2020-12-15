Newbury care home Christmas sing-along is cancelled

A NEWBURY care home has decided to cancel their Christmas sing-along, which was due to take place on Wednesday evening.

Care UK's Winchcombe Place, in Maple Cresent, was due to enjoy a festive show with the local community ahead of the Christmas period, but due to current restrictions the event has been cancelled.

Kerry Thompson, Home Manager at Winchcombe Place, said: “Due to circumstances outside of our control, our ‘Carols on the doorsteps’ event had to be cancelled.

“We’re still feeling incredibly festive here at Winchcombe Place, and we’ll continue hosting our own Christmas activities with residents internally.

“We’ve decorated our tree, featuring baubles made by pupils at Down House, baked stunning Christmas-themed cakes and even made our own Christmas cards, with more to come in the lead up to the big day.”

“For those who still wish to share some festive cheer us, we always love to receive cards from our neighbours – they never fail to make our day!

“We’re hoping to be able to resume our activities with the community soon, and in the meantime, would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

