Hungerford Town manager Danny Robinson praises squad after Hemel Hempstead win

DANNY Robinson was a happy man as Hungerford Town returned to winning ways in the National League South last weekend.

Ryan Seager scored the only goal as the Crusaders secured a narrow 1-0 win away from home against Hemel Hempstead Town.

The win ended a run of three consecutive league defeats and saw them jump up to fourth place in the table.

Robinson said: “In the first half we probably rode our luck a little bit as they hit the bar, but then I felt we controlled the second half for large parts.

“We got the goal and we knew that they would try to throw everything at us in the last 10 minutes, but we defended absolutely brilliantly and we warranted the three points.

“It was a massive win because we were coming off the back of three home defeats and we had to get some points on the board.”

However, Town were unable to follow it up in the FA Trophy on Tuesday night as they bowed out of the competition in the second round – losing 2-0 away to Dorking Wanderers.

Robinson said: “Our first-half performance was non-existent and if it wasn’t for Luke Cairney it could have been a lot more because I thought Dorking were bang at it.

“We made changes, we had to see if players could compete against some of the best players in the division.”

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Robinson as Crusaders have recruited three new players in Andre Burley, Jake Evans and Jack Evans

Robinson said: “Andre was very good on Tuesday, he is a very big and strong lad and he has played five times for Reading so we know what pedigree he has got already.

“Jack, who has come from Forest Green, will provide good cover on the left side and he is a very honest lad who is willing to learn.

“We have also brought in Jake from Hemel and you can see what he’s about, so it is three good acquisitions in the space of a week.”

Hungerford have a free weekend due to not being in FA Trophy action and Robinson is happy his squad can get a well-earned rest.

He said: “We haven’t had a weekend off since we started pre-season, so they deserve a rest and although it’s important to train, they need to recover well.

“It is important they have some time off, which they will have, and then we can start preparing for the game against Havant & Waterlooville on Boxing Day.”