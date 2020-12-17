Bad news for West Berks theatregoers Tier 3 forces Watermill's Christmas Carol to close 2 weeks into run

As a result of the announcement that West Berkshire moves into Tier 3 on Saturday, theatres will close. The Watermill's A Christmas Carol is just two weeks into its run.

The Bagnor theatre's executive director Paul Hart told Newbury Weekly News: "It’s such a shame to have to cancel performances of A Christmas Carol just two weeks into the run. It’s such a uplifting and beautiful show.

"However, I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to make the show available for audiences to watch online from their homes instead. For anyone who’s able to support us and buy a ticket via our website we’d be incredibly grateful and I take some comfort from the fact that this will allow many to still enjoy some theatre this Christmas.

An official statement put out by The Watermill said:

Following the news that Berkshire is to enter Tier 3 from 0.01 on Saturday 19 December, The Watermill Theatre must close, and performances of A Christmas Carol from Saturday 19 December – Sunday 3 January 2021 are sadly cancelled. All customers with tickets for cancelled performances will be offered access to our Video On Demand recording of the show or will receive a credit to their Watermill account or a refund. Ticketholders will be contacted directly by a member of our Box Office team. We kindly ask that you do not call the box office at this busy time. Please bear with us, we will be in touch with you as soon as possible.

To see why you should book to watch the show read the NewburyToday review visit https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/arts/32953/watermill-evokes-the-spirits-of-christmas.html