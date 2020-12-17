Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Corn Exchange 'devastated' by tier 3 news

Aladdin panto to close, but will be streamed online

Newbury Corn Exchange 'devastated' by tier 3 news

Picture Luke Macgregor

Following todays announcement that West Berkshire would enter Tier 3 on Saturday, with all theatres required to close, the Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths told Newbury Today that the news was devastating for the venue. One of only few in the country to get a socially distanced pantomime, Aladdin, on the stage.

She said:

‘Today’s tier news has been devastating for the Corn Exchange. Our cast, crew, staff and volunteers have all worked incredibly hard to make this year’s pantomime happen, and we are so disappointed for our audiences who have missed out on the chance to see this fantastic production. The financial risks of getting our pantomime on stage have been huge, and now with a third closure we are asking everyone to support us and donate towards our Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future campaign.

At the start of the run, we recorded an ‘As Live’ version of Aladdin so that those who weren’t able to attend in person didn’t miss out, but as this is now the case for everyone(!) keep an eye out as we will be making this streamed version available for audiences to book and enjoy at home. We hope this will help bring some festive cheer to families across West Berkshire and beyond.’

