Luke Humphries stunned by Paul Lim in World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

LUKE Humphries was on the receiving end of a stunning comeback as he lost 3-2 to Paul Lim in the opening round of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Lim, 66, is making his 25th World Championship appearance and pulled off a shock as he averaged 89.77 on the way to victory.

It was the Newbury man who raced into a 2-0 lead, hitting a 103 checkout as he started to find his feet on the stage once again.

Lim did go 2-0 up in the third set and although Humphries hit his second ton plus finish with a 108 to fight back, the veteran took the leg.

He then grew into the contest and checked out a 121 later in the game, and after Humphries missed a match-dart in the fourth set, Lim levelled it up at 2-2 with checkouts of 56 and 84.

In the deciding set, Humphries missed 12 attempts at a double before seeing Lim take the lead in the contest for the very first time.

And it was Lim who held his nerve to complete a remarkable comeback.

He will return to the big stage on Tuesday evening, when he faces Belgium’s Dimitri van den Bergh in round two of the competition.