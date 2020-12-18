Luke Humphries stunned by Paul Lim in World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Humphries stunned at World Darts Championship
Fri, 18 Dec 2020
LUKE Humphries was on the receiving end of a stunning comeback as he lost 3-2 to Paul Lim in the opening round of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.
Lim, 66, is making his 25th World Championship appearance and pulled off a shock as he averaged 89.77 on the way to victory.
It was the Newbury man who raced into a 2-0 lead, hitting a 103 checkout as he started to find his feet on the stage once again.
Lim did go 2-0 up in the third set and although Humphries hit his second ton plus finish with a 108 to fight back, the veteran took the leg.
He then grew into the contest and checked out a 121 later in the game, and after Humphries missed a match-dart in the fourth set, Lim levelled it up at 2-2 with checkouts of 56 and 84.
In the deciding set, Humphries missed 12 attempts at a double before seeing Lim take the lead in the contest for the very first time.
And it was Lim who held his nerve to complete a remarkable comeback.
He will return to the big stage on Tuesday evening, when he faces Belgium’s Dimitri van den Bergh in round two of the competition.
