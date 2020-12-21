Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tier 4: Horrible Christmas Car Park Panto at Newbury Racecourse cancelled

Ticketholders will be refunded

OWING to the new Tier 4 restrictions, this week's Car Park Panto at Newbury Racecourse is not going ahead.

A statement from the producing company this morning said: "Unfortunately, due to Berkshire being placed under Tier 4 restrictions, we don't feel it's right to ask our customers to go against the government's guidance to 'stay at home' and so Car Park Panto is unable to go ahead  at Newbury Racecourse this week.

"With help from our fantastic partners, the Car Park Panto Elves have been working incredibly hard to bring a little bit of festive cheer to families this Christmas and we are so sad not to be bringing the performance of Horrible Christmas to Newbury.

"Ticket holders will be automatically refunded to their original payment method."

