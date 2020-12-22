Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford Town's league game with Havant & Waterlooville postponed due to positive coronavirus case

The Crusaders were due to play at Bulpit Lane on Boxing Day

HUNGERFORD Town's National League South game against Havant & Waterlooville on Boxing Day has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus case at Havant.

The National League were notified about the news and have therefore called a halt to Havant's game at Bulpit Lane on Saturday and their home clash with Dorking Wanderers on Monday.

The Crusaders will now be without a game on Boxing Day, but will travel to neighbours Bath City just two days later.

