Hungerford Town's league game with Havant & Waterlooville postponed due to positive coronavirus case

Hungerford's game postponed due to positive coronavirus case
Tue, 22 Dec 2020
HUNGERFORD Town's National League South game against Havant & Waterlooville on Boxing Day has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus case at Havant.
The National League were notified about the news and have therefore called a halt to Havant's game at Bulpit Lane on Saturday and their home clash with Dorking Wanderers on Monday.
The Crusaders will now be without a game on Boxing Day, but will travel to neighbours Bath City just two days later.
Due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the @HWFCOfficial camp our Boxing Day game versus the Hawks is postponed— Hungerford Town FC (@HungerfordTown) December 22, 2020
Everyone at Hungerford Town wish all those effected a speedy recovery #HTFC #jointhecrusade https://t.co/JMBAibiVjt
