Former Inkpen woman's Beirut blast appeal

THE daughter of an Inkpen resident is helping the victims of a chemical blast in Beirut.

Amelia Pemberton, a teacher, has been helping people rebuild the damage caused in the Beirut Port explosion in Lebanon on August 4.

Luckily she avoided the blast, but her apartment was destroyed.

She and a friend set up an online fundraising page to help pay for materials and employ people to rebuild homes and businesses.

So far her efforts have contributed to reconstructing 44 homes, 31 businesses and a church.

But since living in Lebanon, 29-year-old Ms Pemberton said she has learnt that “many women are not given the chance to contribute financially to the family due to the long-held belief that a woman’s place is in the home”.

She now wants to help women to provide for their families instead of relying on donations and care packages by offering sewing classes at which women also learn business and IT skills.

And early next year Ms Pemberton plans to launch a new project entitled WingWoman Lebanon, providing paid business internships for women.

The ultimate aim is to find the women employment or empower them to start their own businesses.

The pilot has been fully funded and now she is working hard to secure funding for future programmes in order to reach a larger audience.

If you would be interested to find out more about WingWoman, contact Ms Pemberton at wingwomanlebanon@gmail.com

She has also appealed to residents in Inkpen and beyond to help out with old electric sewing machines, sewing equipment, old computer laptops or even a cash donation.

She already has about 30 machines and is sending a part container load to Beirut in January for her classes.

Her father David, who lives in Inkpen, said: “We’ve already had a great response to an advert we placed in the Newbury Weekly News.”

However more machines are still needed. If you think you have anything which might help, email davidcpemberton@gmail.com, who can collect.