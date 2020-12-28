Danny Robinson aiming to make history at Hungerford Town after signing new contract

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson has set his sights on creating history at the club after signing a new contract at Bulpit Lane.

Robinson, who had originally put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal in summer, has agreed an extension on his contract until 2023.

Although the Town boss is less than a year into his tenure, he felt it was perfect timing to sign the deal offered by chairman Patrick Chambers.

He said: “I am a loyal person, I always have been and I always will be, but I feel like we have started something at Hungerford and I want to engrave myself into history at the club.

“It’s all about the faith that Patrick has in myself and in the players we have as well.

“Since I walked through the door, Patrick and Nicky have been amazing and they are the sort of people who make you want to work hard because they have enthusiasm and that rubs off on me and the players.”

It’s fair to say that on the field, the Crusaders have defied the odds as they head into Christmas in fourth place in the National League South, having amassed 22 points from 13 games.

Former Thatcham Town boss Robinson said: “We have had a good start, that’s exactly what it is, but we’re not halfway through the season.

“We have had a much better start to what people would have thought, but we have to continue this and we know the winter months are always tough in non-league football.”

Town were due to return to action on Saturday, against Havant & Waterlooville, but this fixture has been postponed after a positive coronavirus case involving Havant.

The Crusaders will now play Bath City on Monday afternoon.

After the latest government announcements, it now means that any future home game would be behind-closed-doors for the foreseeable.

Despite it being out of their hands, Robinson is gutted that supporters won’t be able to attend the fixture.

“It’s gut-wrenching that our fans can’t be at games because people look forward to it and I feel for them because all they want to do is to come and support their local team.

“They’ve only been in once, when we lost to Dulwich, but we want them back as soon and safe as possible.”

Town were without a game last weekend, due to the FA Trophy taking centre stage, and Robinson believes the rest has done his squad the world of good.

He said: “We have done so much already so I think they deserved the rest and sometimes that is just as important then the games.

“We’ll be back in training and the planning hasn’t been hindered,” added Robinson.