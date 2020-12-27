Flood alert in force along River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley

Last night the Gov UK flood information service issued an alert that flooding was possible in the next few days along the River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley and warned people to be prepared.

The information, last updated at 10.31pm on Saturday, December 26 said:

"Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels have risen on the River Thames as a result of previous heavy rain. Therefore, flooding of low lying roads, paths and farmland is expected to continue over the coming days, especially in the areas between Pangbourne and Purley. A band of further rain is forecast overnight. We expect river levels to continue to slowly rise in response to water making its way downstream. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are operating weirs to reduce flood risk. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings, avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and refer to the 'River and Sea levels in England' webpage for current river levels. This message will be updated tomorrow morning, 27/12/20, or as the situation changes."

https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF23PrlyPang