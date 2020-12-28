A4 reopens after earlier accident

ALONE AT CHRISTMAS: Diary Day 5
Mon, 28 Dec 2020
A SMALL section of the A4 was closed both ways because of an accident, earlier this morning.
In both directions, from Nalderhill Road and Milkhouse Road, the area was closed as a result of ice being on the roads.
However, the road has been cleared and it has now reopened in both directions.
Please be careful this morning if you are having to travel. Currently the A4 between Nalderhill Road and Milkhouse Road is shut due to black ice. Awaiting the arrival of a gritter lorry so we can reopen. #TRBshift #p7419 pic.twitter.com/LyO3Wfvj43— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) December 28, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News