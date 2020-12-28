Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A4 reopens after earlier accident

The slow traffic was caused by ice on the road

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Accident leads to part of A4 being shut

A SMALL section of the A4 was closed both ways because of an accident, earlier this morning.

In both directions, from Nalderhill Road and Milkhouse Road, the area was closed as a result of ice being on the roads.

However, the road has been cleared and it has now reopened in both directions.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorist fined while trying to save dying man

Motorist fined while trying to save dying man

Ray of light as vaccine centre planned 

Ray of light as vaccine centre planned 

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 25

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 25

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33