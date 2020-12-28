Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Met Office weather warning for West Berkshire

There is a yellow alert until 6pm

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Weather warning issued as sleet and snow forecast

THE Met Office have issued a yellow warning for West Berkshire, and most of the country, as snow and ice continue to cause problems on the roads.

The yellow alert has been put in place until 6pm today (Monday).

Rain may turn to snow, which along with widespread ice, will lead to the potential for some disruption to travel and utilities.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There could also be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Drivers are urged to take care. 

