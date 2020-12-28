Flood alert for River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

THERE was still a flood alert for the River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook on the Gov UK site this morning (Monday).

It said:

Flood alert in force now River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook. Flooding is possible - be prepared

Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels have risen on the River Pang and Sulham Brook as a result of heavy rain overnight. Therefore, flooding of low lying roads, paths, and farmland is expected today 27/12/20, especially in areas of Pangbourne and Tidmarsh close to a watercourse. Scattered showers are forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to peak overnight, then slowly fall, but levels may respond to further forecast rain over the next few days We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings, avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and refer to the 'River and Sea levels in England' webpage for current river levels. This message will be updated tomorrow, 28/12/20, or as the situation changes.

This information was last updated at 4:50pm Sunday 27 December 2020