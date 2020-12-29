Worcester Warriors star Cara Brincat scores a new first during coronavirus pandemic

A TOP-flight rugby player from Newbury has spoken about achieving first class honours in her university degree during the pandemic.

Cara Brincat, who plays for Worcester Warriors, completed her studies at the University of Worcester this year.

She achieved first class hons in her degree in physical education and sports studies, alongside playing rugby in the Premiership.

“I am delighted that all the hard work has paid off,” said the 21-year-old. “I chose the University of Worcester for the location, due to playing professional rugby for Worcester Warriors alongside my degree.

“When coming to visit the open day I loved the atmosphere and how the university wasn’t too spread out, and was close knit.

“I am so glad I chose to do my undergraduate at Worcester and wouldn’t have wanted to change a thing.”

The former Park House School pupil said she was well-prepared when it came to completing her studies during the pandemic.

“I was lucky enough to be an organised individual,” she said. “I had completed my dissertation a week before the lockdown and had had all my tutorials with teachers that I needed.

“When lockdown came, I knew what I needed to do for the assignments and was able to complete them and submit them for the original deadlines.”

Cara, who has been, and continues to be, part of the University’s Sports Scholarship programme, is now studying for a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) in physical education.

“My long-term goal is to be successful PE teacher,” she said.

She added: “Throughout my time at Worcester I have done lots of volunteering, from coaching at Dines Green Community Centre introducing kids to rugby, helping out at Worcester Warriors HUGBY team [blind rugby] and throwing myself in to extra school teaching placements.

“All of these things helped me to achieve the Silver Worcester Award, and I am currently aiming for gold while completing my PGCE.”