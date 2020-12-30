Fireworks advice for dog owners as 2020 draws to a close

Fireworks advice for dog owners
Wed, 30 Dec 2020
WITH New Year’s Eve public fireworks displays cancelled, Dogs Trust is issuing top tips to owners to help their dogs cope with fireworks displays close to home.
Dogs Trust is urging all dog owners to take preventative measures to prepare their dogs for fireworks and has advice and support for dog owners to help keep their dog as stress-free as possible.
Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust, said: "Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying experience for them.
"Fireworks also tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.
"There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs.
"Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.
"We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code."
Advice for dog owners:
The charity has long been supportive of the Government introducing further restrictions around the sale of fireworks, limiting them to licensed, public occasions at certain times of the year, and organised events only.
But with most public displays being cancelled this year, the charity also has some advice for people holding private garden displays and how they can be considerate of the four-legged residents in their neighbourhoods.
Advice for people wishing to host a private display:
For further advice about preventing and dealing with fear of loud noises such as fireworks, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks
