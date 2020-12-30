West Berkshire remain in tier 4 as coronavirus restrictions tighten across the country

WEST Berkshire will remain in Tier 4 and will be joined by millions of people around the country as an update to coronavirus restrictions has been made.

It was announced on December 19 that West Berkshire would be one of the areas moving into the toughest restrictions, but now more regions will be moving into Tier 4.

Areas that are moving include parts of Gloucestershire, Somerset and Swindon, while Wiltshire and Bath and North East Somerset will move into Tier three.

That means people must continue to stay at home, avoid non essential travel and non essential shops must close again.

Those in Tier 4 should not stay overnight away from home and should only meet one person from another household in a public space.

The new measures come into effect from midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC: "We've got I'm afraid, the virus really surging in some parts of the country - increasing virtually everywhere," he said.

Johnson said he couldn't give an answer yet as to when he could "begin to unlock" the country, adding: "The spring is unquestionably correct. But to be more precise than that now, is, is I'm afraid impossible."

"So we've got tough weeks ahead, but with two really good vaccines now available and coming on stream in the hundreds of thousands… so there are plenty of reasons for people to be optimistic about the spring, but we must, must focus on fighting the disease for now."

The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown and include:

Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education

All non-essential shops must close

Hairdressers and nail bars must close

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close

You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble

People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances

'Clinically extremely vulnerable' people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they can't work from home, they shouldn't go to work.

Activities still allowed include: