West Berkshire remain in tier 4 as coronavirus restrictions tighten across the country

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 30
Wed, 30 Dec 2020
WEST Berkshire will remain in Tier 4 and will be joined by millions of people around the country as an update to coronavirus restrictions has been made.
It was announced on December 19 that West Berkshire would be one of the areas moving into the toughest restrictions, but now more regions will be moving into Tier 4.
Areas that are moving include parts of Gloucestershire, Somerset and Swindon, while Wiltshire and Bath and North East Somerset will move into Tier three.
That means people must continue to stay at home, avoid non essential travel and non essential shops must close again.
Those in Tier 4 should not stay overnight away from home and should only meet one person from another household in a public space.
The new measures come into effect from midnight tonight.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC: "We've got I'm afraid, the virus really surging in some parts of the country - increasing virtually everywhere," he said.
Johnson said he couldn't give an answer yet as to when he could "begin to unlock" the country, adding: "The spring is unquestionably correct. But to be more precise than that now, is, is I'm afraid impossible."
"So we've got tough weeks ahead, but with two really good vaccines now available and coming on stream in the hundreds of thousands… so there are plenty of reasons for people to be optimistic about the spring, but we must, must focus on fighting the disease for now."
The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown and include:
Activities still allowed include:
