Hungerford Town can keep putting smiles on faces according to manager Danny Robinson

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson is hoping that his squad’s performances in the National League South are becoming a positive boost for people in the area.

Ryan Seager and Craig Fasanmade scored as the Crusaders secured a 2-0 win over Bath City on Monday, earning the club their first-ever win against their local rivals.

Town are up to third in the table, after their eighth win of the campaign, and they sit just two points behind league leaders St Albans City.

Robinson said: “We are the first Hungerford Town side to beat them [Bath] at home or away, so that is very pleasing and I thought we thoroughly deserved the three points.

“We’ve kept seven clean sheets, we have beaten teams who were in the play-offs last year and we are chuffed with it all.

“Even though the supporters weren’t there, it’s nice for them to have that win because they’ve had a few torrid times down at Twerton Park.”

It’s been a mixed 2020 for Hungerford, as this time last year they were rooted to the bottom of the league table.

There’s been a lot of change both on and off the pitch and Robinson has praised everyone at the club for the transformation.

“You look at where the club were at the start of the year and now you look at where we are at the end of it.

“We’re currently sat third and it is a fantastic turnaround,” he said. “It is down to real hard work at the football club.

“It is a horrible time for everyone really and fingers crossed we can continue because if Hungerford Town is a ray of light for people, then hopefully we can put smiles on faces.”

Hungerford will have a few days off, before they return to action this weekend with an away trip to Havant & Waterlooville.

Robinson said: “They are one of the best teams in the league and then we have them at home a few days later.

“What we done against Bath kind of gives us a bit of a free-hit because we have three tough games coming up with Havant twice and Maidstone United – who have aspirations of getting out of this league too.”

Hungerford are defying the odds this season and Robinson, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, is proud of what his players are achieving.

He said: “We don’t have any fear, whoever we play, we have great character and great togetherness and we’ll enjoy the games against Havant.

“This football club wants to push on and if we can get a point away on Saturday, it would be a fantastic result because we have nothing to lose.”