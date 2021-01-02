Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Basildon Park open for winter walks

Mansion closed under Tier 4 restrictions, but grounds and woodland have much to offer

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Basildon Park

Although the mansion, tea room and shop are currently closed under Tier 4 restrictions, Basildon Park is open for walks. The kiosk is open for takeaway refreshments.

The National Trust grounds and woodlands afford some really lovely family-friendly walks – and you can choose how far you want to go:

.5 miles
Over the carriage drive, through the pheasant park, into the woodland and back to the house down the drive. Suitable for pushchairs.
Approx 20 minutes

1.5 miles
This route goes through the woodland and across our landscaped parkland. Suitable for pushchairs.
Approx 40 minutes

2.5 miles
A route through our secluded valley, down the carriage drive and up the old drive to the house.
Approx 1 hour 30 minutes

3 miles
Around the boundary of the parkland, this route includes the oldest trees at the properties.
Approx 2 hours

Visit https://nt.global.ssl.fastly.net/basildon-park/documents/parkland-walks-leaflet-.pdf for a map and list of flora and fauna to look out for, including owls, red kites, holly, yew,  fir cones, gorse, wrens and robins.

To avoid disappointment please book your visit in advance. Booking is essential at weekends, bank holidays

 

