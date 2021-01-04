Hungerford Town's National League South clash with Havant & Waterlooville off after coronavirus issue

HUNGERFORD Town have been informed by the National League that their league clash with Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday night has been postponed because of a coronavirus issue.

It's the second time that this fixture has had to be changed as the pair were originally due to face eachother, at Bulpit Lane, on Boxing Day.

However, due to a positive coronavirus case at Havant, the game was called-off and scheduled to happen tomorrow night (Tuesday).

The Hungerford Town twitter account said: "The National league have confirmed that tomorrow's home match against Havant

is postponed due to a potential Covid issue at our opponents.

"We wish any affected individuals at Havant a speedy recovery and look forward to the rearranged fixture in due course."

The news comes just three days after the two sides met at Westleigh Park, where Havant recorded a 4-2 win against the Crusaders.

The home side scored two first-half goals through Craig Robson and Sam Magri, but a second-half brace from Ryan Seager saw Hungerford draw level.

However, a goal from both Bedsente Gomis and Tommy Wright handed the hosts all three points.

Hungerford are now due to host Maidstone United, at Bulpit Lane, on Saturday afternoon.