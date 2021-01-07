Hungerford Town boss Danny Robinson proud of fighting spirit at the club

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson was pleased with Saturday’s performance away to Havant & Waterlooville, despite it ending in defeat.

The Crusaders lost 4-2, but made their opponents work hard for the win, having pegged them back early on in the second half.

First-half goals from Craig Robson and Sam Magri gave Havant a comfortable lead, but a brace from Ryan Seager saw Hungerford draw level.

However, further goals from Bedsente Gomis and Tommy Wright gave the Hawks all three points.

Robinson said: "We started off brilliantly. We created three or four really good chances and at this level if you don’t take them then you are always going to get punished.

"Set-pieces wise we knew they were good and they scored twice and it gave us a bit of a mountain to climb at half-time."

Despite being two goals behind at the break, Seager’s brace drew Hungerford level and changed the momentum of the game.

Robinson added: "The response was fantastic and after both goals from Ryan, I thought there was only going to be one winner.

"But all in all, to take one of the best teams in the league to their limit, I felt it was a really pleasing performance and it’s unfortunate we come away with nothing."

Hungerford were due to face Havant again at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday, but the game was postponed after the away side reported positive Covid tests within the club.

As a result, Robinson’s side – who can continue playing due to being at ‘elite level’ – welcome Maidstone United on Saturday.

Although United haven’t played a league game since December 1 – a 2-2 draw with Dorking Wanderers – the 35-year-old knows it’s another difficult clash.

He said: "They are another team who are tipped to do really well this year and I know they haven’t played a game for a while, but they will be right up near the top.

"Even though they’ve had some time off, we’re under no illusions that they are a good side, but if we can stick the ball in the net when we need to, then we can get something."

It’s not the first time that Hungerford have battled valiantly away from home.

Earlier in the season, they fell to a 3-2 away defeat at Ebbsfleet United and when you look at recent seasons, Robinson believes progress has been made.

"It shows you we can compete against the best sides in this division," he said.

"Our remit is to stay in the league and points-wise I think we’re halfway there.

"It is a brilliant feeling that we haven’t got a side that will roll over.

"We did it once, and that was a defeat to Oxford City, but what my players have is a lot of togetherness and a lot of managers are already speaking highly about us.

"I am delighted with the progress so far, but we’re not standing still because we want to push on and make it more of a memorable season."