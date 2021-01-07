Seven Barrows trainer Nicky Henderson announces the retirement of Cheltenham Festival winner Might Bite

LAMBOURN trainer Nicky Henderson has announced that RSA Chase winner Might Bite will be retiring as a race horse.

The 12-year-old won a total of 10 races, which included four Group 1s, and collected just over £600,000 in prize money.

He won at incredible RSA Chase race at the Cheltenham Festival in 2017 - a performance that will live long in the memory of racing fans after a dramatic conclusion.

Might Bite, ridden by Nico de Boinville, cleared the final fence before appearing to pull wide towards the stand.

It was only then that Might Bite regrouped and closed in on stablemate Whisper to then finish inches ahead and take the victory at Cheltenham.

Happy retirement Might Bite! A wonderful horse who was an incredibly talented chaser. He won 4 Group 1s including this memorable RSA. I hope he enjoys his time with the Barnett family who will treat him very well. pic.twitter.com/Pd3OB3EVNT — Nico de Boinville (@NdeBoinville) January 6, 2021

In his 2017-18 season, more success followed as he won the King George, finished second to Native River in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and tasted glory in the Bowl Chase at Aintree.

His last appearance came in the Grand Sefton, in December 2020, where he had to pull-up and Henderson has been reflecting on his career.

In his Unibet blog, he said: "He was one of the most amazing characters you’ll ever come across and was the most gorgeous looking horse you will ever see; he had so much presence about him and stood out more than anything else in the parade ring and was in the Sprinter Sacre sort of mould.

"In fact, we pretty much purchased him on looks rather than anything else because at the time his sire, Scorpion, wasn’t as popular as he is now so we took a bit of a shot in the dark but it was definitely worth it and he ended up winning just shy of £607,000 in prize money and ten of his twenty five starts which is quite phenomenal.

"The highlight would have to be the King George in 2017 when he was simply marvellous and was never really going to get beaten that day because his confidence was so high and he was very much at the top of his game.



"It really is a sad day because he was a remarkable horse who had such a great character and gave so many people so much pleasure and fun along the way and there is no doubt the place won’t be the same without him.

"Horses like him don’t come along very often so it’s important to appreciate them when you have them, but time moves on and Might Bite moves on to pastures new and I’m sure he will enjoy a very long and happy retirement with the Barnett family who will treat him like a King, just as he should."