National Lockdown in England forces non-elite sports to stop

NETBALL in Newbury is just one of many sports across West Berkshire that’s been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Newbury Netball League were hoping to return to action soon, in line with restrictions, but due to the Government announcing another national lockdown this is no longer possible.

Gemma White, who plays in the Newbury league, was gutted that they’re unable to return to matches.

“We were due to be back this Sunday, but obviously sadly this is all on hold,” she said. “Because netball is such a physically closely contested sport there is little we can plan for as we’ll be one of the last to return, again.

“England netball have temporarily outlined and trained players and umpires on some rule changes to allow for less contact and some sort of social distancing.”

Despite the setback, White is keeping positive during these uncertain times and knows the sport will return soon.

She said: “We as a league have a Covid safety risk analysis written, along with fixtures produced all ready to roll out the second we can.

“But netball will be back eventually and we have a really active social media family on Facebook for all our players to support one another during this horrible time and we’re still registering and introducing [virtually] new players to teams,” she added.

The Government also announced that only elite sport can continue, which means that a lot of teams in the area are affected.

Non-league football below Step 2 has been forced to stop, as have the likes of rugby and hockey.

Further to this, tennis clubs and golf clubs have had to close once again and the situation will not change at least until the lockdown is reviewed in the middle of February.