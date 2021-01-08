Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Section of M4 closed this weekend

Work continues towards having a smart motorway

M4

THE M4 will be closed again this weekend for work to convert it to a smart motorway.

The closure will start after 8pm on Friday, January 8 (today) and be in place until 6am on Monday, January 11.

The eastbound and westbound carriageways will be closed between Junction 10 (Winnersh) and Junction 12 (Theale).

The agreed motorway traffic diversion route eastbound for the weekend will follow the A4 north east from junction 12, A33 south, B3270 east and A3290(M) south to junction 10.

The diversion will be reversed for westbound traffic.

Traffic wishing to join the M4 at junction 11 will be picked up by this diversion route.

Those travelling are advised to allow more time for their journeys and seek alternatives routes if possible.

Due to the major works there will also be closures during the rest of January.

