Sydenhams Wessex League admit that finishing the season is becoming 'increasingly doubtful'

AS we enter the second week of January, football teams below step 2 are unable to play matches because they are classed as being 'non-elite.'

Only elite level sport can continue in the current national lockdown and this leaves a lot of football clubs in the area battling finances.

Tadley Calleva, who ply their trade in the Sydenhams Wessex League, are just one of many teams who are unable to carry on.

Adam Clark's side currently sit in 11th in the premier division, but it is becoming more likely that the campaign will not be able to finish.

A statement from the league, said: "We held a meeting to discuss the current lockdown imposed throughout the country.

"It is apparent to us all, that with the restrictions in place any resumption of the NLS in a manner that provides the club with safety coupled with the ability to admit supporters and to have secondary spend, means that completing the 2020/21 season is becoming increasingly doubtful.

"To this end, we decided that as with Step 3 and 4, we will be issuing a survey for the clubs to complete that will give us the information that we can consider to assist us making our recommendation to the FA Council as to how we conclude the season."

The league also said that they will be meeting once the survey's have been completed to make a decision, along with guidance from the FA.

The news comes after the Southern League postponed all of their fixtures until March 6.

Both grassroots and youth football has also been halted because of the national lockdown.