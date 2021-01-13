Liberal Democrats call for vouchers instead of inadequate food parcels

THE Liberal Democrats have called for parents to be given vouchers following reports across social media of woefully inadequate food parcels being sent to families who are most in need.

Food parcels are currently being sent to school children in England who would normally get free school meals.

But an image that’s been seen on social media shows the parcels are not sufficient enough.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Newbury Lee Dillon said: "Having previously been so slow to respond to calls for hungry children to be given support over school holidays during the pandemic, this time the Conservatives must act fast.

"Now is not the time for further incompetence," he said. "The Conservatives must step up and make sure that hungry children are adequately fed while schools remain shut.

"The parcels sent out to families across Newbury and beyond are woefully inadequate in that regard."

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for education, added: "It is completely unacceptable that parents have received woefully inadequate food parcels in place of free school meals.

"The amount of food parents have received to feed their children is not anything like enough to provide an adequate, nutritious lunch every day.

"Nor do they appear to represent value for money, given what the parcels should theoretically be worth.

"I have written to the Secretary of State asking him to investigate the situation urgently and replace these abysmal hampers with food vouchers.

"Time and time again, this Government has let children and families down on the issue of free school meals, which are critical to the education and future of so many children."