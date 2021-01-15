Newbury schoolgirl encouraging others to support teachers

A Newbury schoolgirl has found a unique way to show support for her teachers and is now encouraging other children to post drawings of apples in their windows as a message of solidarity.

Four-year-old Edie Kingston came up with the idea during the last national lockdown and with education at the forefront of national consciousness once again, she decided to launch 'Thank The Teachers'.

Explaining her big idea, Edie said: "I like going to school and my teachers are really nice.

"I miss my friends and I like colouring in and playing on the bikes at school.

"I wanted to do something like the NHS rainbow in the window.

"I drew my apple and placed it in the window with help from my mummy."

Edie's mother Charlotte has set up a JustGiving page to run alongside the initiative.

This will raise money for Education Support, which supports the mental wellbeing of education staff. A £1,000 target has been set.

Mrs Kingston said: "When we were putting our 'thank you NHS' rainbow in the window in the last lockdown, Edie asked me: 'Can we do one for my teachers, too?'.

"So we discussed it, and picked an apple for the poster.

"Our main aim for this is to get the apples in as many windows as possible for the teachers to see, to show how much we appreciate how much they are doing."

To donate to Mrs Kingston's fundraiser, visit her JustGiving page.