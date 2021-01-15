Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Ouch! Thatcham rail cheat's £651 bill

Woman was convicted in her absence

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A RAIL cheat has been landed with a £651 bill in fines and costs – for trying to evade a £7.10 fare.

Charlotte Lennon was convicted and sentenced in her absence by Reading magistrates on Friday, December 18 last year.

The 26-year-old, of The Henrys, Thatcham, was found guilty of travelling on a Great Western Railway (GWR) train at Theale on January 11 last year without paying the £7.10 and with the intention of avoiding that payment.

Ms Lennon was fined £440.

In addition, she was ordered to pay £160 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £44.

Finally, Ms Lennon was ordered to pay GWR compensation of £7.10.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Garden and food waste collections to be suspended

Garden and food waste collections to be suspended

Man taken to hospital after crash on Sainsbury's roundabout

Man taken to hospital after car crash

Surgeries facing 'very restricted supply' of Covid-19 vaccinations

Surgeries facing 'very restricted supply' of Covid-19 vaccinations

Police appeal to find missing woman

Thames Valley Police appeal to find missing woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33