Reading Magistrates' Court: Ouch! Thatcham rail cheat's £651 bill

A RAIL cheat has been landed with a £651 bill in fines and costs – for trying to evade a £7.10 fare.

Charlotte Lennon was convicted and sentenced in her absence by Reading magistrates on Friday, December 18 last year.

The 26-year-old, of The Henrys, Thatcham, was found guilty of travelling on a Great Western Railway (GWR) train at Theale on January 11 last year without paying the £7.10 and with the intention of avoiding that payment.

Ms Lennon was fined £440.

In addition, she was ordered to pay £160 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £44.

Finally, Ms Lennon was ordered to pay GWR compensation of £7.10.