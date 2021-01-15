Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Met Office issue yellow weather warning of snow on Saturday

Possible travel delays on roads

THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in West Berkshire on Saturday (tomorrow).

A band of heavy snow may bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday, and the warning has been put into place from 3am till 8pm.

It warns of possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Meanwhile some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

