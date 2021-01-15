Hungerford Town manager Danny Robinson looking to prove any doubters wrong this season

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson is still determined to prove the doubters wrong, despite his side sitting fourth in the National League South.

The Crusaders earned their ninth win of the campaign on Saturday, beating Maidstone United 2-1 at Bulpit Lane.

A Callum Willmoth corner was turned into his own net by Maidstone keeper Chris Lewington and new recruit Jake Evans also scored.

Scott Rendell replied for the visitors, but Hungerford held on to the three points to move up to third in the table.

Robinson said: "I thought we were brilliant right up until we scored and then Maidstone were fabulous and they did everything but score.

"We did ride our luck, but in the second half it was a lot more even and on the breakaway we scored.

"Even though they pulled one back, I was reasonably confident that we’d see it out and it was a great win because I don’t think a lot of people tipped us to do so."

The result leaves Hungerford two points off leaders Dorking Wanderers and the 35-year-old is happy to keep fighting it out towards the top.

He said: "We can only control ourselves and we know that we can compete with anyone in the league if we apply ourselves very well.

"If other teams want to talk then they can, but there are a lot of people that still don’t believe we should be in this division so at the end of the day we want to prove people wrong.

"If we can match our away record at home, then you just never know where we could end up this season."

In the last few weeks, Robinson has bolstered his squad with the likes of Evans, Andre Burley and Antonio Diaz all coming to the club.

And the former Thatcham boss knows it’s important to bring in the right type of player.

He said: "Because we haven’t got the money to spend on the big players, we have to make sure we bring in the right player and you also have to look at the personality of that player.

"We are in this together. We’ll have good days and we’ll have bad days and since Andre and Jake walked through the door they have taken on board what we want to do.

"We’re the underdogs most of the time and the players that have come in have bolstered the squad.

"I can also speak very highly of Antonio – he has been brilliant and he’s got a wonderful attitude.

"We bought players in at key times and I have to keep players on their toes, but first and foremost they have to fit into the group we have."

Town are now on 28 points this season, the same tally after 33 games last season, and although there’s been a significant improvement Robinson isn’t getting carried away.

He said: "It’s a brilliant league to be involved in, but it’s tough and harsh at the same time and it’s all about preparing for the next game.

"I am pleased for people we have that work hard behind the scenes, especially during these hard times and I like to think we’re a little ray of sunshine to our supporters who are having hard times."