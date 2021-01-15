Newbury driver arrested for drug-driving

Police officers found a bit more than they expected when they stopped a vehicle in Newbury yesterday.

A Facebook post on the Thames Valley Police roads policing account said that officers initially pulled the car over after noticing its rear number plate was completely covered in dirt and therefore unreadable.

After finding the driver "appearing under the influence" they drug tested them and were provided with a positive saliva test for cocaine.

The post continued that the driver and passenger were also in breach of current Covid-19 lockdown regulations - heading off to McDonalds together even though they are from different households.

The police issued warnings to both for the lockdown rule breaks and subsequently arrested the driver for drug-driving.

The social media post ended with a reminder for everyone to stay home to protect lives.

