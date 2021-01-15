Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

THAMES Valley Police have fined two women in Newbury after they were caught breaching national lockdown restrictions.

The penalty was issued after one of the women travelled from London to stay with a friend living in Newbury and due to ongoing restrictions, because of the coronavirus pandemic, mixing households is not allowed.

A statement from Thames Valley Police read: "One female had travelled from London to see her friend at her home address, this journey was not essential travel, so fines were issued to both females.

"One female received a fine for travelling and the other female was fined for letting her friend into her property to stay, knowing that she was breaking the Covid-19 regulations."

Police fines are £200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days. It is then £400 for the second offence, before doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400.