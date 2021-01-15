Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure in Newbury

The incident happened on Wednesday at the junction to Cheap Street and the A339

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure in Newbury

THAMES Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure in Newbury.

At around 12.30pm on Wednesday (13/1) a man stood at the junction to Cheap Street and the A339 and exposed his genitals to a number of people passing by.

He is described as a white male in his late thirties, with brown hair brushed to one side. He was wearing glasses, black jeans, a black jacket with red writing and black shoes.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Burford, based at Newbury police station said: "I am appealing for any further witnesses of this incident, or anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area at the time to please get in touch.

"All information can be reported online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210016010.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Garden and food waste collections to be suspended

Garden and food waste collections to be suspended

Man taken to hospital after crash on Sainsbury's roundabout

Man taken to hospital after car crash

Surgeries facing 'very restricted supply' of Covid-19 vaccinations

Surgeries facing 'very restricted supply' of Covid-19 vaccinations

Police appeal to find missing woman

Thames Valley Police appeal to find missing woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33