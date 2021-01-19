Newbury butchers temporarily shut after member of staff comes into contact with coronavirus

A BUTCHERS in Newbury is to temporarily close until January 27 after a member of staff came into contact with coronavirus.

Griffins, on Bridge Street, Newbury, has announced they’ll be shutting the shop immediately as members of the team will have to self-isolate.

A statement on their Facebook page, said: “Unfortunately due to a member of staff coming into contact with covid-19, we have taken the steps to close the shop for 10 days.

“Sad times, but with this current pandemic and how easily it is to transmit, we feel it's the right thing to do.

“Thanks for all your support. We look forward to having you back on Wednesday, January 27. Stay safe”