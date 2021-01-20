Care home in Newbury to host virtual exercise class

A CARE home in Newbury is inviting local people to join for a free virtual exercise class aimed at senior members of the community.

On Thursday, January 21, from 11am-12pm, Care UK’s Winchcombe Place, on Maple Crescent, will be hosting an online seated exercise taster session.

Delivered by local therapists from Mindset Massage, the session will include 30 minutes of exercises, as well as an informative talk focusing on the benefits of light exercise for older people.

There will also be a chance to meet the friendly team at Winchcombe Place and find out more about future sessions.

This isn’t the only online event Winchcombe Place is set to host in the coming weeks.

On February 2, from 11am-12pm, the team will be joined by Nicky Cave, an accredited care funding specialist from Eldercare group, for its ‘Paying for care’ event to help those caring for a loved one understand the options for funding long-term care.

Kerry Thompson, Home Manager at Winchcombe Place, said: "The importance of movement and exercise, especially for older people, cannot be stressed enough, as it can help to reverse age-related decline of physical and mental function while helping to maintain stability, balance and coordination.

"Here at Winchcombe Place, we strive to provide in-depth advice to people in the local community on topics relating to our work, and we are able to do just that with the help of a specially selected expert who will be delivering a taster session focused on seated exercise.

"We are looking forward to seeing everyone virtually for what promises to be an exciting, heart-raising morning of advice and exercise."

For anyone unsure about how to take part in the virtual event, help is at hand.

The team at Winchcombe Place will host the event using Zoom, an online meeting space.

Simply call or email Customer Relations Manager, Vicki Lambourne, and she will send a link to join the event and share her tips to make the most out of the session.

To book a place at the virtual event, call Customer Relations Manager, Vicki Lambourne, on 0333 321 1923, or email vicki.lambourne@careuk.com

For more general information, visit careuk.com/winchcombe-place