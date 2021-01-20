Watermill partner venue for digital production starring Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead

Oxford Playhouse, The Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey theatre and Theatre Clwyd are co-producing a digital production of The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Watermill will benefit from ticket sales.

The star of Dunkirk and Bandersnatch, Fionn Whitehead, will play the titular role.

The producers are dedicated to supporting fellow theatres across the country during this pandemic and have announced that 20 will be joining the production as partner venues. The Watermill as a partner venue will receive a commission on every ticket it sells via its website and obviously it will be encouraging its regular theatregoers to buy tickets and enjoy the show, as it would with any in-house production.

Video on demand tickets available to book here: https://www.watermill.org.uk/the_picture_of_dorian_gray_online

The Picture of Dorian Gray, based on the Oscar Wilde novel, comes from the team behind the celebrated digital production of What a Carve Up! and like its predecessor, will push the theatre form, utilising elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques.

Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes a deal. For his social star never to fade. For the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain. But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be met.

The Picture of Dorian Gray runs for two weeks from March 16 to 31, with Henry Filloux-Bennett writing the new adaptation and direction by Tamara Harvey. "We really wanted to explore what would happen if you brought Oscar Wilde’s Faustian tale kicking and screaming into a world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps,” they said.

Audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Audio description and closed captioning will be made available for the production during its run.