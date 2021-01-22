Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow and ice this weekend

THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in West Berkshire this weekend.

From 4pm today, until 10.30am on Saturday (tomorrow) there is expected to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

Snow and ice may cause travel disruption tonight and early Saturday and some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services

Meanwhile from 3am-6pm on Sunday, a band of rain will turn to snow as it spreads eastwards leading to possible transport disruption.