Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow and ice this weekend

The warnings across West Berkshire are in place until Sunday evening

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow and ice this weekend

THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in West Berkshire this weekend.

From 4pm today, until 10.30am on Saturday (tomorrow) there is expected to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

Snow and ice may cause travel disruption tonight and early Saturday and some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services

Meanwhile from 3am-6pm on Sunday, a band of rain will turn to snow as it spreads eastwards leading to possible transport disruption.

 

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire Covid-19 vaccine update

West Berkshire Covid-19 vaccine update

Mouse excrement found in sweets at village store

Mouse excrement found in sweets at village store

Newbury butchers temporarily closed

Newbury butchers to temporarily close 

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 19

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 19

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33