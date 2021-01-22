Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

National League announce two-week suspension to both the north and south divisions

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

HUNGERFORD Town will be without a game for the next two weeks after the National League announced a two-week suspension to its north and south divisions.

The decision was made at a League Board meeting this morning, following feedback from clubs after there has been some confusion with the funding they are receiving, as well as player safety.

When the National League’s three divisions (Premier, North and South) kicked off in October, they were able to secure a £10m grant from the Government to assist with the first three months of the season.

But because this funding has expired, clubs will now have to ask for loans if they are to receive support over the next three months.

A statement on the National League website, said: "Following the review of the feedback from Clubs in connection to the recent Clubs meeting, a Board meeting this morning decided to halt the participation in the North/South Divisions for a two-week period, effective immediately.

"As a result, tomorrow's games are formally postponed."

It means that, for now, Hungerford's home games against Welling United and Billericay Town won't take place and it's unknown if this suspension will last for two-weeks only.

