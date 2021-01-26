My Wild Life photo competition deadline extended by Newbury Corn Exchange

Last month the Corn Exchange launched the My Wild Life photography competition, inspired by the return of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56 to The Base.

An incredible selection of entries have been received and those participants have said they have enjoyed their daily exercise so much more because of their hunt for the winning picture.

Due to the current Corn Exchange closure and the likelihood of having to delay the opening of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56 exhibition, the deadline for submissions has been extended to Sunday, February 21, at 5pm.

Finalists from two age categories (Under-18s and Over-18s) will be chosen by a panel of expert judges, including Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings and the winning entries from each category will be chosen by the general public in an online Facebook vote.

The winning images will be printed in the Newbury Weekly News.

https://cornexchangenew.com/

How to enter



Entries must explore or capture the theme of ‘My Wild Life’.

Email a completed entry form, including the communication release form and your photo attached to admin@thebasegreenham.co.uk by Sunday, February 21 at 5pm.

For full terms and conditions and the entry form, visit the Corn Exchange website.





