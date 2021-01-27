Government announce funding for football clubs at steps 3-6 of the football pyramid

THE Government have confirmed that £10 million of emergency support will be provided for football clubs at steps 3-6 of the National League system.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has announced that teams who fall under this category will receive the funding to protect their immediate future over the winter period.

The announcement marks first round of funding from the Government’s Sports Winter Survival Package and it’s expected to protect 850 clubs across England.

Further confirmation was also made in regards to clubs in the National League premier, north and south, that fall under steps 1 and 2 of the non-league pyramid.

A statement on the Gov.uk website said:

“The funding will be provided in the form of grants. Clubs in Steps 3-6 will be contacted directly by the Football Foundation with full details and will be able to make an application from tomorrow. Funds will be distributed quickly to clubs through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.”

Clubs in steps 3-6 have not played games since before December, and have been drastically affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We promised to support sports and target help to where it’s most needed. Today we continue to deliver on that with further support for National League football clubs.

“The National League has already benefited from the Government support schemes through a £10 million Government-brokered cash partnership with the National Lottery, and there will be more support for the bigger clubs on the way.

“Today’s £10 million grant for lower league clubs in Steps 3-6 will act as a lifeline for around 850 clubs in towns and cities across England, and help these clubs through this difficult period until we can get fans back in safely.”

Meanwhile clubs in step 1 and 2 will receive money in the form of loans, but if they feel they urgently need support, they can apply for a grant.

Minister Huddleston added: “With precious public money, we are providing financial support to the National League Steps 1 and 2 in the form of loans.

“However if clubs at those levels can demonstrate it needs grant funding urgently to survive, we will ensure that option is available. We will not let clubs go to the wall.

“Applications will be assessed by the independent Board, through the same rigorous process that we apply to other sports.”

Further confirmations of funding from the Sports Winter Survival Package will be made in due course.

The full statement can be found, by clicking below.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-confirms-10-million-emergency-support-for-steps-3-6-of-the-national-league-system