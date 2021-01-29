Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire garden and food waste collections to restart

Collections to run as normal from Monday

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

West Berkshire garden and food waste collections to restart

WEST Berkshire Council has announced that garden and food waste collections will be restarting on Monday, February 1.

A statement from the council, said: “We'd like to thank all residents for your patience while we temporarily suspended the garden and food waste collection service.

“We're pleased to say all collections will run as normal from Monday, February 1 and this also includes the collection of Christmas trees.”

Subscribers to the garden waste service are allowed to put on an additional three bags of garden waste on their next collection day.

However, all additional bags must be untied and waste will not be collected if it’s been tied.

A maximum of three additional bags will be collected, the empty bags will be left and this will only happen on your first garden waste collection after the service has restarted on Monday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Video: Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night

Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night with bagpipes recital from surgery balcony

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 26

Man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Man convicted of making threats

Man convicted of making threats

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33