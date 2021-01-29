West Berkshire garden and food waste collections to restart

WEST Berkshire Council has announced that garden and food waste collections will be restarting on Monday, February 1.

A statement from the council, said: “We'd like to thank all residents for your patience while we temporarily suspended the garden and food waste collection service.

“We're pleased to say all collections will run as normal from Monday, February 1 and this also includes the collection of Christmas trees.”

Subscribers to the garden waste service are allowed to put on an additional three bags of garden waste on their next collection day.

However, all additional bags must be untied and waste will not be collected if it’s been tied.

A maximum of three additional bags will be collected, the empty bags will be left and this will only happen on your first garden waste collection after the service has restarted on Monday.