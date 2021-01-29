Southern Brave sign former Hungerford player Lauren Bell for this summer's The Hundred

FORMER Hungerford Cricket Club player Lauren Bell has been selected to represent Southern Brave for this summer’s The Hundred competition.

The new tournament, which was due to take place last summer, will see eight teams compete across seven cities.

Each side will bat for up to 100 balls and there will be men’s and women’s competitions.

Southern Brave will be based at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, and Southern Vipers star Bell has been selected for the team.

She said: "I signed for them last winter when it was obviously meant to start last summer and it never happened, which was a shame because everyone was looking forward to it.

"But now we’re actually happy that it will still be going ahead and it’s exciting."

The 20-year-old played a key role in Vipers’ triumph in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last summer and she’ll be joined in the Brave squad with some familiar faces.

She said: "We have Anya [Shrubsole] and Danni [Wyatt] on our team, and Lottie [Charlotte Edwards] is head coach, so it’s really good – it’s a new type of cricket for everybody."

With the organisers having to delay last year’s launch, and re-arrange it for this summer, the former Bradfield College student believes it will help the competition develop even further.

She said: "It will be a challenge and I know there is a lot of media around it and there are also back-to-back games so it should be a great competition.

"Last year the organisers arranged for back-to-back games on TV and there was going to be a lot of people in the crowd.

"It was obviously sad that it couldn’t happen last summer, but it just means the organisers can launch it in the way they planned and hopefully we might be able to see fans allowed in.

"There hasn’t been a lot of women’s cricket on TV recently, so it will be good for players to get that experience.

"It’s a good thing and it will be a high-quality tournament."

Like the Vipers, Brave play at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and it’s a ground that Bell has plenty of experience with.

She said: "I am so comfortable at the Ageas Bowl and I have played there for a couple of years now with the Vipers.

"With Lottie being head coach as well, there is loads of continuity between the Braves and the Vipers."