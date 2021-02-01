New plans to widen Warren Road in Newbury labelled 'outrageous'

NEWLY-submitted plans to widen Warren Road ahead of the Sandleford Park development have been criticised by town councillors.

Donnington New Homes has put in an application to widen the road, four months after withdrawing a similar one.

Unlike the old proposal, which was labelled a ‘Trojan Horse’ for the Sandleford Park development, the new proposal explicitly states that the widening of Warren Road “will provide access to the strategic allocation at Sandleford Park”.

Donnington New Homes currently has a planning application awaiting a decision for 500 homes to be built on the west side of the park.

Bloor Homes and Sandleford Homes Partnership meanwhile have appealed a West Berkshire Council decision to refuse planning permission for a 1,000 home development off Monks Lane.

Under the new Warren Road plans, the road – currently single lane – would be widened to six metres, with two-metre wide footpaths on both sides of the road from the Andover Road junction up to Sunley Close.

The Warren Road junction with Andover Road would be adjusted, and a traffic island is proposed for Andover Road with a crossing point and dropped kerbs for pedestrian safety.

At the east end of the road, the new road would extend into New Warren Farm, while Warren House would be demolished.

However at a Newbury Town Council planning and highways meeting on Monday, councillors have again strongly criticised the proposal, labelling it “outrageous”.

Roger Hunneman (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “We would be failing in our duty as elected local councillors not to object in the strongest of terms this ill-considered proposal to widen Warren Road.

“Within a less than 30m stretch of the Andover Road, in the immediate vicinity of Warren Road junction, there is a primary school, a busy church hall with a breakfast, pre-school and after-school club and other activities, two churches, a secondary school, a busy petrol station and a local Sainsbury’s store.

“There is a really justifiable concern over the number and complexity of pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movements there already.

“The vast majority of residents of Wash Common do not want these changes to Warren Road to take place and we as a town council must support them by objecting strongly to this application.”

David Marsh (Green, Wash Common) said: “Yet again, this flouts West Berkshire Council’s repeated insistence that there should be a single planning application that covers every aspect of the proposed development so it can be done coherently, and that includes access.

“Most of all though, in terms of health and safety for children, what a time to be trying yet again to build a busy road right next door to Park House and right opposite Falkland.

“Imagine if this is the main access to the 500 homes which the developer wishes to build in this part of Sandleford, and what that would do in terms of traffic, fumes and safety.

“It’s absolutely shocking and I’m so dismayed.”

Gary Norman (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “This is outrageous – it’s no different to the application that’s come before us several times before, so we can just repeat our previous objections.

“The whole idea is completely ridiculous.”

The application will now go before West Berkshire Council for consideration.

To view the application, go to the district council’s planning portal and enter the reference 20/03041/FUL.