Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 29

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,323 - an increase of 41 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 24 is 252.4, with 400 cases in the seven days to January 24.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 7,891,184 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of January 28, with 478,254 having a second dose up to this date.

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,772,813, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 29,079.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 103,126.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 103,602 as of Friday, January 15.

Due to an issue with the processing of deaths data, the update for 29 January 2021 does not include any updates to deaths figures. These will be added later today.