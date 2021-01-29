Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Former Burghfield police officer dies with coronavirus

Tribute paid to former Ministry of Defence officer

Paul McNamara Pic: Defence Police Federation (DPF)

A FORMER Ministry of Defence (MoD) police officer has died after contracting coronavirus.

Paul McNamara, 52, worked in a number of roles including at AWE Burghfield during a 20-year-career, after moving from the RAF Police in August 2001.

The Defence Police Federation has confirmed Mr McNamara died on Wednesday, January 27, having tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr McNamara leaves behind his loving partner Wendy and their 11-year-old-son Alex.

A statement from the DPF, said: "Paul will be sadly missed by all who knew him and the entire police family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy and Alex as well as friends and colleagues at this sad time."

