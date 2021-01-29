Parts of M4 will be closed in both directions for overnight work

A SECTION of the M4 will be closed in both directions tonight as work continues for a smart motorway.

From 8pm tonight (Friday), until 6am tomorrow (Saturday), the eastbound carriageway between junction 11 for Whitley Wood/Reading South and 10 for Winnersh will be closed.

Meanwhile, the westbound entry slip round at junction 12 for Theale will also be closed.

Elsewhere on the M4, there are full weekend closures in place, in both directions between junctions 6 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

Roadworks between junction 6 and junction 8/9 will see all motorway traffic diverted via the A308M, A308 and the A355 or this route in reverse.

Delays are expected and drivers are urged to plan ahead, leave extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.