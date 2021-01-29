Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Parts of M4 will be closed in both directions for overnight work

The work is for smart motorway developments

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

M4

A SECTION of the M4 will be closed in both directions tonight as work continues for a smart motorway.

From 8pm tonight (Friday), until 6am tomorrow (Saturday), the eastbound carriageway between junction 11 for Whitley Wood/Reading South and 10 for Winnersh will be closed.

Meanwhile, the westbound entry slip round at junction 12 for Theale will also be closed.

Elsewhere on the M4, there are full weekend closures in place, in both directions between junctions 6 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

Roadworks between junction 6 and junction 8/9 will see all motorway traffic diverted via the A308M, A308 and the A355 or this route in reverse.

Delays are expected and drivers are urged to plan ahead, leave extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Video: Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night

Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night with bagpipes recital from surgery balcony

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 26

Man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Man convicted of making threats

Man convicted of making threats

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33