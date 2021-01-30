Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 30

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 30

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,386 - an increase of 63 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 25 is 244.9, with 388 cases in the seven days to January 25.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 8,378,940 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of January 29, with 480,432 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,796,088, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 23,275.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 105,571.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 1,200.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 103,602 as of Friday, January 15.

