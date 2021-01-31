Fire crews tackle blaze at property near Snelsmore Common

A NUMBER of fire crews attended a property near the golf course entrance to Snelsmore Common on Sunday (today) morning.

Fire engines were spotted at the house and it's still unclear as to what caused the blaze, but it is believed a call for the services was made at 00.44.

Ramsbury Fire Station were at the scene and were assisted by multiple appliances from Berkshire fire and rescue services.

A statement, by Ramsbury Fire Station on Facebook said: "Early morning call for our water carrier appliance to a domestic property fire near Newbury.

The Newbury Weekly News has contacted the fire department and we'll try to bring you more updates shortly.