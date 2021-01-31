Fire crews tackle blaze at property near Snelsmore Common
Sun, 31 Jan 2021
Credit: Simon Kirby
A NUMBER of fire crews attended a property near the golf course entrance to Snelsmore Common on Sunday (today) morning.
Fire engines were spotted at the house and it's still unclear as to what caused the blaze, but it is believed a call for the services was made at 00.44.
Ramsbury Fire Station were at the scene and were assisted by multiple appliances from Berkshire fire and rescue services.
A statement, by Ramsbury Fire Station on Facebook said: "Early morning call for our water carrier appliance to a domestic property fire near Newbury.
The Newbury Weekly News has contacted the fire department and we'll try to bring you more updates shortly.
Early morning call for our water carrier appliance to a domestic property fire near Newbury. Joining multiple appliances from Berkshire fire and rescue service delivering much needed water to the incident.Posted by Ramsbury Fire Station on Sunday, 31 January 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
louise
31/01/2021 - 11:42
Currently on sale for £1.95m.
Reply