Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 31

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886629

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,420 - an increase of 34 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 26 is 224, with 355 cases in the seven days to January 26.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 8,977,329 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of January 30, with 491,053 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,817,176, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 21,088.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 106,158.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 587.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 103,602 as of Friday, January 15.

