Have your say on the future of Newbury town centre

WEST Berkshire Council are giving people the chance to have their say on the future of Newbury by completing an online survey.

The general public have until the end of Sunday, January 31 (today) to fill out the Town Centre Master Plan survey.

Working closely with West Berkshire Council, HemingwayDesign, New Masterplanning, Urban Movement and GL Hearn are working on a vision for the future of Newbury's town centre.

West Berkshire Council said: "We want to understand what you need to make your town centre a better place.

"Everything you write here will be read closely and taken into account, so please do take this opportunity to share your honest opinions with us."

The study, which will start with an online survey, will include extensive engagement with the local community, a detailed analysis of the town’s needs, and a masterplan.

It will be developed over the next nine months and will outline how the town centre can evolve in the future.

To read more about the survey, and also complete it, click the link: https://www.newburytowncentremasterplan.co.uk/