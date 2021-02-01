Flood warnings in place for parts of West Berkshire

A NUMBER of flood warnings and alerts have been put in place for parts of West Berkshire as a result of high water levels and recent rainfall.

According to the Gov.uk website, property in the Purley area is expected to flood as river levels continue to rise slowly on the River Thames due to heavy rainfall.

The Government's Flood Information Service says: "Our incident response staff are operating weirs to reduce flood risk.

"Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings, activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers, and refer to the 'River and Sea levels in England' webpage for current river levels."

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council added: "There is currently a flood warning in place for Purley on Thames.

"We’re asking local residents to be careful and to advise your children to stay away from the river at this time, as it can be highly dangerous."

Although the forecast is dry for the rest of today (Monday), there is a chance of overnight right and river levels are expected to remain high over the coming days.

A flood alert is also in place on the Thames from Pangbourne to Purley.

The Flood Information Service says: "Flooding of low lying roads, paths and land is expected to continue, especially between Whitchurch and Purley On Thames. A flood warning has been issued within this flood alert area, in the Mapledurham and Purley on Thames area."

Flooding is also possible on the River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury and from Thatcham to Reading, especially at Ramsbury and Theale.